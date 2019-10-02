Bears Excited For Valley Reset

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football team hit the broiling artificial turf at Plaster Stadium Tuesday with an extra bounce in their step.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU is back to zero and zero.

That’s because the Valley Football Conference will kick off Saturday.

After a bye week, the Bears will be on the road at Macomb to face Western Illinois.

Both Missouri State and the Leathernecks are still looking for their first wins of the season.

But both realize with the start of conference play the slate is wiped clean.

And Missouri State has a chance to build some momentum.

But the players say there has to be a sense of urgency as well.

“Conference play is upon us now and I’m excited. We’re all excited for it. It’s just a whole new level of gameplay, especially in the conference we are in, it’s very tough, very fast, it’s just fun. As Coach Stec says we have to start fast and finish strong. This is the first phase of starting fast, so we have to come out this week and do what we do, execute, start fast and we should be good,” said Missouri State safety Titus Wall.