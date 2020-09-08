Bears excited about Sooner challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will kick off the Bobby Petrino era Saturday night in Norman, Oklahoma.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will face the fifth-ranked Sooners.

It’s the first meeting between the Sooners and the Bears.

Monday, Petrino named redshirt freshman Jaden Johnson as his starting quarterback.

Johnson is one of ten starters that are new in Maroon and White.

12 starters are back from a Bears team that was 1-10 a year ago.

Petrino has brought a new sense of excitment to the team that is excited to play the Big 12’s Sooners.

“With all the delays that we had. And all the setbacks that we had at the onset of the season. Just to have it here, man we have to get the job done now. It’s no more, what if we play on this day. If this if that. It’s set in stone now. We have to be ready for that,” said Bears safety Titus Wall.

“Just to be able to show the country that we’re a different team, with a different mindset. We’re out there to play hard, play physical and play tough. And just execute and have fun. And at the same time, do it all together,” said Johnson.