Bears enter Valley play with quarterback questions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 161 days after the season opener, the Missouri State Bears will open Valley Football Conference play.

In our Bear Nation report, the starting quarterback remains a big question mark.

The Bears open the conference portion of the 2020-21 football season at home on Saturday against Illinois State.

Bears head coach Bobby Petrino mentioned Tuesday in a press conference that we will see a lot of new faces on the squad this spring with some transfers becoming eligible for the conference season.

Jaden Johnson started all three games for the bears in the fall, but the competition remains open between Johnson, Jake van dyne and Idaho State transfer Matt Struck.

“Yea we were hoping to have a decision on how to go right now. But last week we basically missed three days outside where we get to throw and work our passing game,” Petrino said. “I just didn’t feel like it was the right time to decide who’s going to be that starter yet. All three of them have done a good job at times. And made mistakes at times. We’re continually working through it and see where we’re at.”

The game is set for a 1 pm kickoff and opens an 8-game conference schedule.

