Bears enjoy underdog role vs Bison

SPRINGFILED, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will be trying to do something Saturday they haven’t done in a dozen years, beat North Dakota State in the Fargo Dome.

In our Bear Nation report, Bobby Petrino will lead his 17th-ranked Bears up north Saturday afternoon.

The Bison are unbeaten at 6-0 and ranked third in the country in the STATS FCS writers poll.

North Dakota State has the number one ranked defense, and the number one ranked offensive ground attack in all of FCS.

The players love the challenge of going up against one of the best teams in the country at their place.

“We feel like we can compete with anybody. So we like being the underdog cause that’s all we were last spring. We’re always the underdog. We weren’t meant to win at UNI. We did. We weren’t meant to win at South Dakota. We did. That’s jsut how we play, like we have a chip on our shoulder. Everybody’s counting us out. We’d rather have it that way honestly. It’s going to be a good game. We’re definitely going to practice hard this week. We know what’s up for grabs,” said Bears Tight End Ron Tiavaasue.