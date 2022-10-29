SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On an overcast day, the Missouri State Bears were all over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Bears scored the first 17 points of the contest and rolled to a 64-14 win on Saturday at Plaster Stadium in Springfield.

“We did a nice job of executing,” said Bears head coach Bobby Petrino. “I’m proud of our team and the way we bounced back. It was much needed. Our guys practiced hard, had a great attitude and played with a lot of confidence. It was fun to watch.”

The win snapped a five game losing streak, the longest of the Petrino era.

“Losing is hard. It’s tough,” Petrino said. “It’s tough on the players, the coaches, the wives, it’s hard. Especially when you put so much into it, so it was much needed.”

Jason Shelley threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns while adding 35 yards and a score on the ground as well.

Jacardia Wright had two of the Bears’ five rushing touchdowns in the game.

The 64 points is the most for the program since 1992 and most against a D-I opponent since 1991.

The Bears will look to continue the momentum as they visit South Dakota on November 5.