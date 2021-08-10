Bears embrace quarterback battle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A quarterback battle is something we have gotten used to with Missouri State football over the past few years.

It’s the same for 2021.

In our Bear Nation report, It’s likely going to be sophomore Jaden Johnson or FBS transfer Jason Shelley

Last fall, the starter wasn’t announced until the Monday of game-week.

That ended up being Jaden Johnson.

Shelley joins the team as a junior transfer from Utah State, where he played four games last season.

“I learn something new every day,” Shelley said. “He has been in the offense for a year now, He’s definitely got some knowledge of the offense, and I definitely get some information from him about tendencies with the other guys and stuff like that. He’s a big help in getting me acclimated to Springfield and the Missouri State Bears.”

Johnson saw the field in eight games as a redshirt freshman for the Bears last season, starting in six of them.

Both players obviously want the starting job, but also agree that the team comes first.

“We learn something different from each other,” Johnson said. “Taking away different hints and keys in order to help each other out throughout the season. We aren’t just one individual on the team, we are a group. We just try to help each other learn and take what we can from each other and implement it in both of our games, really.”

The Bears open the season on September 4 against Oklahoma State.