ST. LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri Valley Football Conference released its preseason poll Tuesday.

And the Missouri State Bears are picked to finish eighth.

South Dakota State was the overwhelming favorite to win.

Ryan Beard is taking over for his father-in-law Bobby Petrino as head coach.

Six Bears made preseason all-Valley, punter Grant Burkett and long snapper Caden Bolz were named first team.

Tailback Jacardia Wright and defensive back P.J. Hall were second team.

And tight end Stetson Moore and linebacker Von Young were honorable mention.

Beard was the defensive coordinator under Petrino for the last three seasons.

“As the head coach you’re measured by how you handle the games strategically. Not only will I be calling plays, but I’ll be making crucial decisions on crucial downs in regards to the offense. And special teams decisions. I trust my defensive staff and I think that’s the reason I was able to make this move. I’ve been with most of the guys on the defensive staff for eight years now. I can talk into a mic and understand and know what’s going on is correct and being handled the right way,” said Beard.