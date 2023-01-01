The Missouri State Bears men’s basketball team huddles together in their game against Drake.

You know who makes up the small percentage of people who don’t make new year’s resolutions? Coaches. Because their goal to win every single game, never changes.

And that’s especially true for Dana Ford and the Missouri State men’s basketball team.

Hosting Missouri Valley Conference preseason Player of the Year Tucker Devries and Drake.

Bears beat the Bulldogs in both regular season meetings last year and I’m “saying there’s a chance” this game, too. Chance Moore’s three pointer gives the Bears a 17-7 lead almost 9 minutes into action.

Dalen Ridgnal hit two of MSU’s 6 first half triples. He rings the bell to put his team up 9 with less than five minutes til the half.

Final seconds of the first, Devries makes his presence felt with the fadeaway to beat the buzzer and steal momentum at intermission with the Bulldogs trailing by seven.

Drake used that to start the 2nd half on a 13-5 run. Devries tip in with 11 minutes to go gave Drake it’s first lead the 18 minute mark of the 1st half.

But on the day he notches his 1,000th career point, Donovan Clay wasn’t letting drake spoil the party. His jumper with 58 seconds left gave him a team-high 15 points put the bears ahead 49-48.

But with 8 seconds left, down by two Drake’s Sadaar Calhoun has a chance to tie it but it spins out! Jonathan Mogbo grabs the rebound and hits a free throw to help Missouri State hang on to win 52-49. Bears have now won three in a row overall and three straight regular season games against Drake.