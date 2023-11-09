SPRINGFIELD–In less than 48 hours, Missouri State will play their final home game of the season at Plaster Stadium. With fans, peers, and first year head coach Ryan Beard bidding a fond farewell to 10 seniors.

Of those 10 upperclassmen, the most notable name we’ll say goodbye to is Terique Owens. The 6’3 200 pound wide receiver mostly flew under the radar last year after transferring from Florida Atlantic. But this fall, owens enjoyed a breakout campaign. Setting career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

Matter of fact, he’s second on the team in all 3 categories.

While the moment will be bittersweet, Bears players and Coach Beard are looking forward to sending off the seniors in style with an eye on the future of the program.

“I’ll say this, the seniors here, just immediately welcomed me in with warm arms,” said Bears senior lineman Darion Smith. “Welcomed me in and just taught me the culture of the program so it means a lot to me to send them out with a kind of warm welcome they brought me in with.”

“The continuity is gonna be great,” said Bears Head Coach Ryan Beard. “I have a feeling we’re gonna be able to keep some of the pieces in place and add some more in the transfer portal and juco and some of the other ways to acquire players, so I’m excited. We’ve already started the recruiting process with some positioins and identify the needs of our team and the future’s bright.”