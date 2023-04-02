You know why it’s so hard to predict the outcome of a baseball game? Because you never know when pitchers are gonna be lights out or tossing BP.



Case in point, Missouri State pounded out 20 runs on 26 hits in their two wins against Illinois State this weekend. So it’s a safe bet that trend continues for Sunday’s finale, right?



Wrong! Because the hurlers on the hill used the high ground to full advantage.



Jake Eddington’s only got one victory in six starts this season for Mo-State. Looks sharp in the 1st, induces the 4-6-3 double play to end the frame unscathed.



But not to be outdone, ISU’s Jayson Hibbard didn’t allow a hit through 4 innings and ends the 5th with a double play. Neither starter gave up a run in 12 combined innings. While striking out 8 and only yielding 4 hits.



So top 9, it’s still scoreless, until pinch hitter, Cam Cratic crashes the pitcher’s duel with a bomb! His last home run came more than a month ago, what a time to break out of a slump!



However, the drama didn’t end there. Because in the bottom of the 9th, the Redbirds led off with back-to-back doubles as Noah Rabin drives in Greg Nichols to tie the game.



So in the 10th, with 2 on and 1 out, Nichols plays super villain and smokes this ball to left for a walk off victory.

Missouri State claims the series but Illinois State wins the finale with a bang.