Bears drop season opener to SEMO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 94 points will win you a lot of college basketball games.

It wouldn’t win the season opener for Missouri State, though.

Missouri State fell to in-state rival Southeast Missouri State 99-94 on Tuesday at JQH Arena in Springfield.

I mean we scored 94 points and didn’t win a game at home,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “You have got to guard somebody. I’ve been around a lot of good coaches and there is one that would tell me all the time, if you can’t guard the ball then nothing else matters. We can’t guard the ball. I mean we just got driven time after time after time, and then you have to guard without fouling. So, we have a lot of work to do.”

The Bears (0-1) played from behind for most of the game, but cut it to a one possession game after Demarcus Sharp hit a corner three to make it 96-94.

On the other end, Eric Reed hit a three pointer as the shot clock expired to seal the game.

Reed led the RedHawks with 21 points.

Gaige Prim scored a game-high 28 points to go with 15 rebounds for Missouri State.

Two transfers also had big games for the Bears. Valpo transfer Donovan Clay scored 20 with IUPUI transfer Jaylen Minnett scoring 14.

The Bears will host Alabama State on Saturday in a game you can watch on KOZL.