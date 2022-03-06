SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears baseball team was back to its bashing ways on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.

Indiana beat Missouri State 10-4 in the rubber match of the series at Hammons Field, which was moved to a noon first pitch due to the threat of rain moving in.

The Hoosiers got the early notice and were at it from the first pitch, scoring six runs in the first inning.

Missouri State scored it’s two first runs in the fourth inning with Dakota Kotowski and Mason Greer providing RBI singles, but it only made it a 9-2 game.

Mason Hull hit his team-leading sixth home run of the season in the sixth inning to put the score at 10-3.

The Bears early season testers continue as they travel to Stillwater to play 4th ranked Oklahoma State on Tuesday.