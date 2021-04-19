Bears draw Maryland in College Cup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Men’s Soccer team felt it deserved a bye in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

They finally got it.

The Bears first match of the 2020 College Cup will be against Maryland in the second round on May 2.

Missouri State (11-1) is making its fifth appearance in the tournament, but it’s the first time in program history that it is making back-to-back showings.

MSU picked up the automatic bid after winning the Missouri Valley Tournament Championship on Saturday against Loyola.

Maryland is a perennial power in Men’s Soccer. The Terps have won three national championships, the most recent in 2018.

Although the teams will play in the spring of 2021. the champion will go down as the 2020 College Cup champion.

All matches are scheduled to play in North Carolina.