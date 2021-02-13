Bears dismantle Braves in penultimate home game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State opened its final home series of the season with a thunderous performance.

The Bears beat a shorthanded Bradley team 80-58 on Saturday at JQH Arena.

Ja’Monta Black scored a game-high 24 points with Gaige Prim also adding 20 points and five rebounds.

The win is Missouri State’s (13-5,9-5) fourth win in a row.

Bradley (11-12,5-9) opened the game with a 9-2 run, but that momentum would swith sides in a hurry.

Black hit three of his seven three-pointers during the ensuing 17-0 run, which gave the Bears their first double digit lead of the evening.

“Obviously tonight we came out and after the first four minutes I thought we were pretty good. But our group – they haven’t lost any confidence,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “They’ve grown and handled adversity the right way. We still have room to improve. We’re still trying to develop a few more guys in regards to depth. I think our guys are in a good place.”

Bradley announced shortly before the game that four of its starters would be suspended for the series for what it is calling ‘a violation of team standards’.

Missouri State and Bradley will conclude its series on Sunday afternoon.