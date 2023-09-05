SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will be playing their second straight road game of the new season on Saturday night.

It’s a rematch with Tennessee-Martin.

The third time in three seasons that the Bears and Skyhawks have played each other.

Missouri State will go in with a new quarterback.

Jacob Clark won the starting job and threw for 143 yards and a touchdown against Kansas.

The Bears defense gave up 31 second half points, and that’s something coach Ryan Beard and the dee is working on this week.

Linebacker Tahj Chambers says Tennessee-Martin has the Bears attention.

“Yea, UT-Martin we compete with them every year against them. It’s always a good game. I’m looking forward to the game we’re going to play against them. It’s going to be a battle. I know it is, it always is every year. We have to do better coverage-wise. There was a lot of miscommunication in the Kansas game. I think that comes with all the new players that come on the field. They said the statistic was like we have 70 percent of new players starting on our defense now,” said Chambers.