Bears defense tough during fall campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Bears defense made a name for itself this fall.

The Missouri State Bears concluded their fall campaign with a loss to Central Arkansas, dropping to 0-3 this season.

While Bobby Petrino came into the program with an offensive mind, it’s the defense that stole the show throughout the first three games.

Through the fall, MSU tallied 11 sacks, which already tops last season’s total of nine.

They also developed a bend-but-don’t-break mindset in the redzone, holding their opponent to 46 percent touchdown percentage when inside the 20 yard line.

For those on defense, they feel it’s only the beginning.

“I feel like guys are really learning how to play as a team and how to be a family,” Bears linebacker Kevin Ellis said. “We don’t let nothing from the outside get between us, we keep our head down and go to work every day. We’ve got a lot to work on, it looks good, but we still have a lot to work on.”

“It’s a team effort, but the defense is rockin’,” Bears running back Jeremiah Wilson said. “The defense is real good. The offense, just like Coach Petrino said, we have to pick it up. We’ve got to, like, master the offense. Once we master the offense, it’s over.”