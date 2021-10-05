Bears defense solid against the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For the second straight week, Missouri State will be on the road at Youngstown State.

And for the second straight week, the Bears will face a team that primarily runs the ball.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU’s defense is licking its chops.

Against Illinois State, the Bears shutdown the Redbird running attack.

Illinois State ran for only 40 yards in the loss.

And for the second straight game, the Bears defense held their opponent scoreless in the second half.

Bears linebacker Ferris Manuleleua says he along with fellow linebacker Tylar Wiltz look forward to these kind of games.

“All week me and him knew we would get a lot of action. Like you said before us they were running the ball probably 70 to 80 percent of the time. That’s exactly what I was thinking coming into the game, I’m about to show out in this game. So back to back games we’re going to be eating. I would say that my defensive linemen do all the dirty work. And they take up most of the blocks. That allows me to run free. That’s why I was able to make a lot of plays because of my great dee linemen,” said Manuleleua.