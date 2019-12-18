Bears defense improving heading to Valley play

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are back on campus after their trip to Virginia over the weekend.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State lost to Virginia Commonwealth by ten points Sunday night.

Dana Ford’s troops don’t play again until Saturday afternoon at Oral Roberts, a game you can see on KOZL at 1 p.m.

Against the Rams, VCU forced 26 Bear turnovers in their 61-51 win.

Despite the loss, Ford says his team’s defense has improved.

The Bears held the Rams to their lowest point total of the season.

And it comes just in time with Valley play a week and a half away.

“We’re just trying to continue to get better which statistically we are,” Ford said. “We’re just playing good basketball teams. There’s no way around that. And when you play a good team you have to play better then what your play better has been. And we didn’t do that against VCU. It’s good to know that our number one problem is turnovers. We’d be in trouble right now if I didn’t know what the problem is. I know what the problem is. Ultimately if this group wants to figure it out they will.”