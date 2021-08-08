Bears defense aiming for “More”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State football is less than a month from opening its season at Oklahoma State.

In our Bear Nation Report, the stout MSU defense will get a big test right out of the gate.

The defense reloaded from a team that showed plenty of promise in the spring conference season.

The Bears gave up some yards and points, but also led the conference in sacks, tied for first in fumble recoveries and tied for second in interceptions.

“Everybody is motivated to get more,” Bears senior safety Titus Wall said. “In a sense of, yeah last year was cool but it’s always more. It’s always to get more. Everyone’s mindset is to get more and be the best that they can be.”

Now, they bring in Vanderbilt transfer Dimitri Moore to go with names like Kyriq McDonald, Tylar Wiltz, Titus Wall and Eric Johnson among others.

The Bears’ defense saying the goal is to keep building a tradition of toughness.

“The focus that we have on defense comes from that pride,” Bears senior DL Eric Johnson said. “We know that we have a talent and ability to do things, that is what gets us to focus. We know that there is a name and a brand that we have to show for ourselves.”