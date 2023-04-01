As for Missouri State, they tried to clinch their series with Illinois State after winning Friday’s opener, 8-6.



And from the first pitch the Bears came out swinging.



Spencer Nivens knows how to go with an outside fastball. The base-knock clears the way for Tag Gollert to touch home 1-0 Mo-State.



Next inning, Anthony Socci cranks one to dead center and it just clears the yard. He only hit one homer in 16 games last season, ties that mark today in his 15th contest this spring.



In the 4th, the scoreboard says it’s 6-1 Bears, until Zach Stewart hits the living snot out of this ball. The Lebanon product pushes MSU’s edge to 8-1.



5th inning, Cody Kelly gets in on the home run derby! Bears blast 4 long balls resulting in a convincing 12-6 victory to win their first conference series of the season.