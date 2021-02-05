Bears continue season prep with scrimmage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — February typically marks the conclusion of the football season.

Not this year in the Valley Football Conference.

Missouri State held it’s first scrimmage of the spring on Friday.

The offense wore the maroon jerseys, while the defense dawns the white.

Celdon Manning scored the scrimmages opening touchdown for the Maroon squad on a short run up the middle of the defense.

Missouri State played three games in the fall, losing on the road at Oklahoma and two games against Central Arkansas.

The Bears will open the ‘new’ football season on February 20 against Illinois state at Plaster Stadium.

