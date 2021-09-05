Bears confident after near-upset

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Bears were a few plays away from pulling off one of the biggest upsets in program history.

Missouri State came up just short, losing to Oklahoma State 23-16 on Saturday.

In our Bear Nation Report, The Bears showed signs that they could be another playoff team this fall.

Most of those signs came in the second half.

Facing a 20-3 deficit, the Bears locked in.

First on defense, allowing only three first downs, 10 rushing yards, 110 passing yards and they turned the Pokes over twice.

The Missouri State defense didn’t let them get any closer to the endzone than the Missouri State 45-yard line.

“Everyone is hurt,” Bears linebacker Tylar Wiltz said after the game. “You can see it because when we walk in there everyone is saying 15 games, we are winning 15. This game is behind us so now we look ahead to the UCA game. People are upset, but now we see we can play with anybody. Now we all just want to get better.”

That showing sparked the offense led by MVFC co-newcomer of the week Jason Shelley at quarterback.

Shelley guided the bears to 13 first downs, 54 rushing yards,160 pass yards And the lone touchdown all in the second half.

“I really believe in our defense,” Shelley said. “That is going to be a really big thing about us. Our offense is very explosive, we have been pretty much doing it all camp and all summer, putting the work in. I think we have a good chance to make something happen in this conference, in this whole league. Now we are going to go back, look at the film and come back on Monday ready to work.”

He finished with 235 passing yards and 31 rushing yards.

Missouri State rolling with some confidence, and hope to pick up its first win of the season against Central Arkansas in the home opener on Saturday.