SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Women’s Soccer concluded its season Wednesday with a 4-1 win over visiting Southern Illinois.

The Bears earned a pair of goals from junior Jacqueline Baetz (14′, 49′) along with solo scores from junior Isabel Burke (12′) and senior Emma Skornia (63′).

MSU finishes the season with a 4-7-2 record, 2-4-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference.