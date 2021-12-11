Bears close out Golden Eagles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Men’s basketball team hadn’t won a game all season that had been under 10 points.

They finally won the close one on Saturday.

The Bears beat Oral Roberts 69-60 at JQH Arena in Springfield. The Bears have beaten the Golden Eagles five consecutive times at home.

Isiaih Mosley scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Bears (6-4) in scoring.

Ja’Monta Black also scored 16 points and hit three of MSU’s four three-pointers.

After a lackluster opening to the game from both squads, Missouri State broke off on an 11-0 run at the end of the first half and through the 16:22 mark of the second half to gain a 36-25 lead.

The Golden Eagles (5-5) closed in, twice cutting the game to just one point, but the Bears never gave up the lead again.

“No matter what happens on offense, when you are up nine with four to go it’s all about stops,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “We kept getting stops especially early in that four minute stretch. They did a good job late in the game taking away Mosley, taking away Gaige late in the game. Somebody else has to step up sometimes and make a play. Lu’Cye (Patterson) stepped up and made a big shot, I didn’t draw that up. No coach draws that up. The guys have to make plays, but you’ve got to get stops.”

ORU star guard Max Abmas was held to eight points while playing all 20 minutes of the first half. He would end with 19, which is short of his season average.

Missouri State will continue its three-game homestand against South Dakota State on Wednesday.