Bears climb in FCS polls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State Bears climbed six spots in this week’s STATS FCS writers poll to #17 as well as six spots in the AFCA Coaches Poll to settle in at #19.

Both tying the highest moves up in the latest update.

In our Bear Nation Report, the six position jump comes on the heels of the Bears beating Central Arkansas 43-34 in the home opener on Saturday.

It was a wild one at Plaster Stadium.

Both teams combined for five touchdowns in the final 3:17 of the contest.

It featured a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown courtesy of the Bears’ Montrae Braswell, followed shortly by a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jason Shelley to Xavier Lane.

The Bears have a bye week, but Petrino says his team will carry over a lot of confidence from that win over UCA.

“I think the belief in keep playing hard,” Petrino said. “The belief that we had on the sideline with the offense when we said ‘hey lets take the field and go score.’ They really believed it. And went out and made it happen. The first way to be successful is to believe that you’re going to be successful. So I think it’s a huge thing to carry with you down the road is the believing that four quarters, never give up, keep fighting, and make the plays to win the game.”