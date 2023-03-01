SPRINGFIELD, MO–The 2023 version of Arch Madness will tip off Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Bradley is the top seed, Missouri State the sixth seed.

And the Bears will play Illinois-Chicago at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday night the conference handed out its post season awards.

And Drake’s Tucker Devries was named player of the year.

Bradley’s Brian Wardle as named coach of the year.

Missouri State’s Donovan Clay was put on the All-Defensive team, and he was also named second team All-Valley.

Clay averages nearly 12 points per game, he leads the Bears in minutes played and field goals assists and total points.

The senior forward leads the team in rebounds and collected 27 blocked shots this season.

No other Bears were honored by the Valley.

The winner of Thursday night’s game between the Bears and Flames will play Southern Illinois in the second round.