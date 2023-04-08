SPRINGFIELD–Having the same amount of wins as losses is considered mediocre by the very definition. However, another word you could use to describe the Missouri State baseball team is “resilient” having won 6 of 14 games in come-from-behind fashion.

Which is exactly what Keith Gutton’s unit did yesterday against Missouri Valley Conference foe, Bradley. And the Bears would need to rekindle that same magic Saturday.

In the top of the 6th, Braves already ahead 3-1 when East Harris, yes his name doubles as a direction, lifts one to deep left field, but Cam Cratic can’t haul it in. 2-runs come in to score and it’s now a 5-1 contest.

But in the bottom of the 7th, old momentum’s wearing a MO-State jersey helping Nick Rodriguez single back up the middle. Taeg Gollert touches home. Cuts the deficit to 3.

Two batters later, Bears down 5-3, Spencer Nivens hard chopper is too much for Con O’Brien. Jake McCutcheon comes across. MSU only down a run.

Two batters after that, we’re tied 5-5 when Cratic atones for his miscue in the field with a 2-run single to center. Mason Hull and Nivens safely touch home. By my count that’s 6 runs in the inning and Missouri State leads 7-5!

But you can never have enough insurance runs which is what Dylan Robertson provides on his last at-bat of the frame. He beats the throw to first to drive in the last run of the 7th.

Missouri State posts 7 in the 7th to take the lead and they hang on to win 9-7 to clinch the weekend series.