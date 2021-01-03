Bears chop Sycamores, win Valley home opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State scored its first basket about forty seconds into the game against Indiana State.

The Bears would only increase their lead from there.

Missouri State beat Indiana State 84-74 in the Bears’ conference home opener.

The win pushes Missouri State (5-1, 2-1) to 27-4 in home openers in its Valley history.

Isiaih Mosley scored a game-high 23 points for Missouri State, including going 7-10 from the field.

Gaige Prim added 22 points and 11 boards while also leading the team with five assists.

The Bears raced out to a 22-4 lead before the second media timeout of the first half. That lead would reach the 20 point plateau three times in the first half, including shortly before halftime.

Keaton Hervey and Demarcus Sharp also added in double digits for the Bears, both season-highs.

Tyreke Key and Cooper Neese had double digits for Indiana State (3-5, 0-3), but no other sycamores scored more than nine points.

Missouri State has now won 11 of the past 12 games against Indiana State.

The two teams will be back on the JQH floor on Sunday for game two of the series.