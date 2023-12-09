SPRINGFIELD–What’s up Bear Nation?! After losing back to back road games in the last week, head basketball coach Dana Ford said his team just isn’t tough enough yet to win on the road. Tough criticism, but that’s why it was a great thing MSU was back home at Saturday evening.

As the bearkats of sam houston state came to the vault to play missouri state, except starting point guard matthew lee didn’t see action and won’t see the court til a bone bruise in his right hand heals up. Likely in the new year around the start of conference play.

Bears raced out to an 8-0 lead, then Tyler Bey decided he wanted to add to it, goes off glass. 12-3 msu nearly 6 minutes in.

Under 8 to go in the half, shot clocking winding down, Alston Mason, this kid is really developing nicely. Beats the clock to make it a 14-point advantage. Bears led 31-23 at intermission.

And at the half, the legendary voice of the Bears, Art Hains was honored as Springfield Mayor Ken McClure officially declared December 9th, Art Hains day. What a special moment for someone who’s meant so much to this community.

As for the second half, Missouri State got up by as many 17, Chance Moore with the flush to give them their largest lead of the game.

Now, the Bearkats did cut the deficit to 5, but a couple key buckets down the stretch helped the Bears hold on to win, 69-60.

“A 17 point lead in league play’s probably gonna get cut to 12, right? Or 10. Teams aren’t just gonna let you just beat them,” said Bears Head Coach Dana Ford. “At least not in our league, but you don’t want to let it get down to six like we did tonight. Two possession game. But nevertheless, when Alston’s out there and Mayo and Donnie, I feel pretty secure that we’re gonna be able to hang on and we’re just searching for one more point.”