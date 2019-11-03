Bears can’t slow down Jackrabbits

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — The Missouri State Bears found themselves playing from behind after another slow start.

The Jackrabbits (7-2, 4-1) jumped out to a 21-0 lead and that carried them to a 35-14 win over the Bears.

The Missouri State (1-7, 1-4) defense continued to play well in the first half, holding the Jackrabbits to 14 points and under 100 yards rushing.

The Bears defense also forced a pair of turnovers, the first time they have gotten two takeaways in a game since playing South Dakota in October.

Jeremiah Wilson, playing in his first game of 2019 following an offseason injury, scored a 57 yard rushing touchdown, which is the longest for MSU this season. It’s also the longest offensive touchdown for the Bears since September 6, 2018.

The Jackrabbits made the big plays, too. An 89 yard touchdown pass from Pierre Strong to Cade Johnson is the 11th touchdown of 50 or more yards against the Bears this season.

The Bears are on the road for the next two weeks, starting with Southern Illinois on Saturday.