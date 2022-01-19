Bears cage Redbirds, Mosley finishes with 24 points

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears were back at JQH Arena and were looking to defend the home hardwood Wednesday night.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s troops were looking to get even with Illinois State.

The Redbirds beat the Bears at their place on December first.

Ford played his college ball at Illinois State, but wants nothing more then to beat the birds these days.

Missouri State gets rolling behind Ja’monta Black who banks this three off the backboard, 10-4 Bears.

Illinois State keeping pace early, Howard Flemming Junior to the rack, it’s a two point game.

Then the Redbirds swing it to Antonio Reeves for the long two it’s 17-15 Bears.

But Missouri State answers with Black this three makes it a five point lead.

The Bears get it to Lu’cye Patterson, down the floor to Donovan Clay for the layup 26-15.

Gaige Prim with a high arching jumper, Bears up 44-34 at the half.

Isiaih Mosley sat almost the entire first half with two fouls.

He went off in the second half, this jumper makes it 52-36.

Then Mosley down the lane to give the Bears a ten point lead.

The junior from Columbia, into the paint, fancy move, it’s 60-38 Missouri State.

Later Mosley with the three pointer, Isiaih Mosley with 24 points, 22 in the second half.

And Missouri State gets its revenge over the Redbirds 88-63.

“I’ve said this like a hundred times. We’re going to score the ball. It doesn’t matter if Isiaih is out there or not. When he’s out there we’re going to score it a lot easier. We’re going to score it no matter what. I’m just solely concerned with our defense. Because we do a good job of taking care of the ball,” said Ford.