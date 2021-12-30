Bears bully Valor, end 2021 with victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears rang out 2021 with a non-conference game against NAIA foe Evangel.

In our Bear Nation report the game counts for Missouri State but is an exhibition for the Valor.

This is only the fifth time these two have met.

And Dana Ford changing his starting lineup for the Bears, Jaylen Minnett getting the start.

And it would pay off, a three pointer right out of the chute, it’s 3-nothing Bears and a sign of things to come.

Later in that first half, Ja’Monta Black with a three and it’s 9-3 Bears, Black hit five threes, finished with 15 points.

Evangel battled back, Josh Pritchett pulls up and swishes this jumper, Valor only down by eight.

But Missouri State would move back in front, Isaac Haney with this three pointer, Bears up 44-to-30.

Missouri State by 22 at the half.

Second half, Donovan Clay with the nice move to the hoop, and the Bears were up by 30.

Isiaih Mosley did not start, but was having fun, here on the defensive end, the block, then down the floor, the fancy move to the rack.

He and Minnett led Missouri State with 22 points apiece.

Then late, Black with this three, that sets a new Missouri State record for three pointers in a game, the Bears buried 21 of them and rolled over Evangel 103-56.

“We had the right guys taking the right shots at the right time. Jaylen and Ja’Monta are going to make them. Zay makes them when he takes them. And guys who didn’t make them tonight can make them too. 20 is hard to get but if they’re open we have to take them,” said Ford.

“I felt as a team we could compete with them. It wasn’t like oh man, now they’re a good team. I’m not saying we thought we could come in here and blow them out of the water. But we knew we could at least compete with them,” said Evangel coach Bert Capel.