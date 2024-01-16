TERRE HAUTE, IN–What’s up Bear Nation?! I know, it’s kinda hard to make heads or tails of the Missouri State Men’s basketball team.

On one hand, they looked unstoppable in November. On the other, they’re 4-6 since the month of December. So it’s a tale of Jekyll and Hyde at the moment.

But Jekyll did suit up for the maroon and white recently, as the Bears snapped a 3-game conference losing streak with a win over Evansville, Saturday. Tonight though, they had to face Valley co-leader, Indiana State in Terre Haute.

The Sycamores are 7-0 at the Hulman Center this season and Robbie Avila played like he really wanted to make it 8-0. He might be goofy looking, but he scored 9 of ISU’s first 11 points.

A couple minutes later, Ryan Conwell nails a three pointer. Doubling up MSU, 18-9.

Under 10 to go in the first half, inbounds pass gets away, Donovan Clay gets to it first, the layup brings the Bears within 6.

Later in the period, Alston Mason feeds N.J. Benson for the poster slam and the foul! That’ll be on some freshman’s dorm room wall tomorrow.

However, Indiana State led by 14 at intermission and in the second half, they get their foot on the gas.

Avila with the dish to Isaiah Swope. Makes it a 20-point Tree lead.

Indiana State shot a staggering 60 percent in the first half, then backed it up by making 50 percent of its looks in the 2nd, as they run the Bears out of the gym winning 88-66.

It’s the third time MSU lost a conference game by 20 or more this winter.