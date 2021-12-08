Bears bomb Trojans 81-55 to snap losing skid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark–Missouri State hit the road Wednesday night in search of a victory.

Dana Ford’s Bears have lost three of their last four games, and there’s no better place to go then Little Rock.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State has never lost at the Jack Stephens Center.

In fact the Bears have won eight of the nine games played against the Trojans.

Gaige Prim with limited minutes because of a non-covid illness.

Didn’t matter, Ja’Monta Black starts things off with a three.

It was a sign of things to come.

The Bears with the court length pass to Isiaih Mosley who finishes nicely, it’s a 14-nothing start.

More perimeter work for Missouri State, Black with a three it’s 20-10.

Then the extra pass to a wide open Keaton Hervey for the three it’s 28-18.

More Mosley off a turnover, he gets the hoop, Missouri State owned a 42-28 lead at halftime.

Second half, Jaylen Minnett gets in the action, swing to the grad transfer in the corner, 52-33.

Then another three this one deep, 55-37, Minnett finished with 17.

Not everything from outside, Isaac Haney drives and the pretty basket, he had ten.

But Ja’Monta Black lead the way, this three, three of his 25 on the night.

The Bears shot 50 percent from three, making 16 of them, and Missouri State wins 81-55.