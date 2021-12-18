Bears blowout Central Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you were a Missouri State basketball player on Saturday, chances are you made a three-pointer.

The Bears beat Central Arkansas 106-70 on Saturday evening at JQH Arena in Springfield.

The Bears (8-4) made 16 threes as a team with five of the eight players making at least one. The 16 three pointers is one shy of tying the school record.

Isiaih Mosley led the team in scoring with 28 points, which included six three-pointers made.

Ja’Monta Black, Jaylen Minnett and Gaige Prim each had 14 points.

All nine Bears that saw the court scored at least four points.

Missouri State will travel to St. Mary’s for a game on Wednesday before facing Evangel at the end of the year.