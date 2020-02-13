Bears blowout Bulldogs, notch program’s 700th Division I win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State made its first three pointer, which set the tone for the rest of the night.

The Bears beat the Drake Bulldogs 97-62 on Wednesday night, earning the program its 700th win at the NCAA Division I level.

The 97 points is the most Missouri State has scored against a same-level opponent since going for 97 against Grambling State in 2013.

“Our players have taken ownership of the team,” Missouri State head coach Dana Ford said. “I think that they’re voices are a lot louder then mine, which is the way it’s supposed to be. They’ve decided that they want to play harder and we just played harder. I think that’s the biggest difference, and again I’m proud of them.”

Five Bears (12-14, 6-7) scored in double figures with Keandre Cook scoring a game-high 19 points. Gage Prim, Lamont West, Josh Hall and Isiaih Mosley the others to reach at least 10 points on the night.

MSU pieced together a first half to remember, scoring 52 points and up 22 going into halftime.

They would push the lead to 35 following a Darian Scott jumper with under a minute to go and ‘Would Missouri State break 100?’ being the only question.

The win puts Missouri State right back in the race for a first round bye in Arch Madness.

With the results on Wednesday, Drake, Valparaiso and MSU were all tied in 6th place with a 6-7 conference record.

The Bears next opponent, Indiana State, is one game better with a 7-6 Valley record.

With a win in Terre Haute, the Bears could get back to .500 in conference play and become the first team to beat the Sycamores at their home this season.