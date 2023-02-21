SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears took to the home hardwood Tuesday night for the last time this regular season.

The Bears were trying to snap a two game losing skid against Murray State.

Both the Bears and Racers are battling for the sixth seed in next week’s conference tournament.

The Bears were also looking for revenge after losing to the Racers in late January.

And Missouri State had the hot hand from the perimeter all night.

Nice ball movement here to Donovan Clay for the triple, it’s 6-nothing Bears.

Then Clay kicks it out to Kendle Moore with the catch and shoot three, it’s an 11-2 start.

Mo State taking it inside as well, the oop to Jonathan Mogbo for the slam dunk, it’s Bears by a dozen.

End of the first half, Alston Mason with a three, 38-23.

Murray State made a run early second half.

Jacobi Wood with the shot fake, then splashes the three, Racers within five.

But that’s as close as they would get, Kendle Moore with another three pointer, he had 14 on the night, 60-44.

Then Donovan Clay to Mogbo again, another flush, 72-59.

Missouri State shot 52 percent from the field, hit a season high 13 threes and blows out Murray State 84-69.

That’s the Bears 10th home win of the season.

“This one was good today. You know this one was good today. If this group can continue to work and protect this court even at another level. But I think it’s going to take a little bit more grit and strength and experience. But starting at 10 and 4 we have to try to build off of that,” said Missouri State coach Dana Ford.