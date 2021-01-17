Bears blast Miners in last-minute game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –Missouri State needed a game and Missouri S&T was willing to provide a team for 40 minutes.

The Miners were little problem for the Bears, though. Missouri State beat their I-44 foe 94-49 on Sunday evening.

Jared Ridder lead the Bears (9-1, 5-1) with 23 points. Ridder went 9-13 from the field and 5-9 from three-point range.

Isiaih Mosley again showed toughness in the second half. Following a four point performance in the first half, the sophomore scored 18 in the second half.

The 22-point performance moves Mosley’s 20-point game streak up to eight games.

Ja’Monta Black and Gaige Prim also added in double digits.

The Bears aren’t scheduled to play again until they host Drake on January 26. Bears head coach Dana Ford said in a postgame press conference that they are trying to add another game, this time against a higher level opponent.

“If you don’t play for two weeks, I would imagine you would be rusty and pick up so many bad habits, your conditioning,” Ford said. “Players, they live for game. They don’t want to practice every day and not have a game. As coaches sometimes we’ll get carried away with practice. Players like games and it’s important that we play games. I think for their well being and their spirits, it’s important that we try to play as many as we can.”