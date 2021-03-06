Bears blanked in Valley home opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s been a while since the Missouri State Bears have beaten North Dakota State on the gridiron.

It’s a trend that doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.

The Bison took the win on Saturday 25-0 in the Bears’ first conference home game of the spring.

Jeremy Webb made the first big play of the game, intercepting Zeb Noland in the first quarter to give the Bears (1-4, 1-1) a scoring opportunity inside the Bison 30 yard line.

On the next play the Bears fumbled the ball, giving it right back to the Bison (3-1, 2-1).

That next drive led to North Dakota State’s first touchdown courtesy a 7-yard pass from Noland to Noah Gindorff.

The Bison would continue to add to the total in the second half with a pair of touchdowns and a field goal, getting the score up to 25-0 at halftime.

Noland went 10-15 for 135 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Jaden Johnson threw for 132 yards on 13-21 passing with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Damoriea Vick led the Bears with 73 receiving yards.

The Bears are back on the road next week as they travel to South Dakota for a 1:00pm kickoff.