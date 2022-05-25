SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The late-inning bashing Bears made another appearance at Hammons Field.

Missouri State beat Southern Illinois 5-1 on Wednesday to advance in the winners bracket of the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament.

The Salukis took the first lead of the game on a double to center field.

Mason Hull then had his response hear loud and clear.

The senior hit a solo home run in the fourth and then a three-run home run in the seventh to help the Bears take a 4-1 lead.

Grant Wood then followed with a home run at the feet of the scoreboard in center field to make it 5-1.

It was plenty for Forrest Barnes on the mound.

The Ozark product pitched a complete game giving up five hits and only one run while striking out five.

The Bears will, weather pending, play the loser of the Dallas Baptist – Bradley game on Thursday.