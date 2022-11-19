TERRE HAUTE, Ind–Bobby Petrino’s football Bears ended the season on the road in Terre Haute Saturday afternoon.

Missouri State looking to win its second straight and finish with a 5-6 record.

Petrino trying to get the Bears to at least five wins in three straight seasons for the first time in two decades.

And the Bears open the scoring late in the first quarter, Jacardia Wright plows it in from a yard out it’s 7-0 Missouri State.

But Indiana State answers early in the second quarter, Justin Dinka takes the ball right down the middle of the field, 61 yards for a touchdown and it’s 7-7.

It was 10-7 Bears in the fourth quarter when Missouri State puts it away.

First Wright scores from five yards out, his second touchdown of the game, it’s 17-7.

Then senior Kevon Latulas scores to cap the afternoon, and his career with a touchdown.

Missouri State wins the season finale 24-7.