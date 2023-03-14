SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears wrapped up their current homestand Tuesday afternoon against Southeast Missouri State.

The Bears hosted the Redhawks.

Then Mo State will go to Jonesboro for another game Wednesday.

The Bears were looking for their third straight win, and their tenth of the season.

We pick up the action in the top of the fifth 1-0 Bears, SEMO threatening, but this line drive is snagged by Zack Stewart with the sliding catch to end the inning.

Bottom of the fifth, Nick Rodriguez takes this deep to right, over the fence and gone, a solo shot it’s 2-0 Missouri State.

Later in the inning, Taeg Gollert smokes this to left, over the outfielder’s head and off the bullpen fence, a double that scores Spencer Nivens it’s 3-0.

Still in the fifth, Stewart bounces this over the first baseman into right, Gollert scores it’s 4-0.

Scott Youngbrandt was on the hill, middle relief, he strikes out Carlos A-anda looking.

And Missouri State scored six more in the eighth and wins 11-1.