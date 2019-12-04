Bears beat Racers to finish line

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Another night, another close contest for the Missouri State Bears.

The Bears picked up the win over Murray State 71-69, the sixth game MSU has played this season of four points or less.

Keandre Cook hit a three pointer with 28 seconds left to give the Bears a two point lead. Cook would add two free throws with three seconds left to seal the win.

“Here is the mistake I’ve made early in the year, when the game is on the line I have been trying to run a play, instead of just giving it to a player,” MSU head coach Dana Ford said. “(Tuesday) I decided to give it to a player and he made a play. Maybe we would have won one or two games earlier in the year if I hadn’t tried to run a play. Tonight, that was Keandre Cook making a play.”

Cook was held scoreless in the first half, but ended the game with 15 points.

Tulio Da Silva led the Bears with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Gage Prim also scored double digits with a 10 point performance.

Missouri State plays game two of the three game homestand on Friday against Mississippi Valley State.