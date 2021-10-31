Bears beat Braves, claim MVC championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears celebrated a lot of events on Sunday at Allison South Stadium in Springfield.

The Bears (14-1) honored seniors on senior day and claimed the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship.

That was all before the game even began.

The results from earlier matches worked in MSU’s favor, and led to championship. The Bears took care of business and beat Bradley 4-0 anyway.

Josh Dolling scored the games first goal in the second half off a rebound.

“They made it really hard in the first half, and we came into the locker room and we knew we’d go out in the second half and make it right,” Dolling said in a release. “They made it difficult for us and they made us work for it, but it makes it that much better when we put four goals past them.”

Simon Pederson scored the second goal of the game in the 71′ to give Missouri State a two-goal lead.

With just minutes left, Joel Peterson scored his first two goals of the season less than a minute apart from each other to put the finishing touches on a perfect home regular season.

“The guys were just focused. They’ve been on a good run, and it was a great senior day,” Bears head coach Jon Leamy said in a release. “It didn’t come easy. [We] didn’t get the goal in the first half but we just really stayed on it, opened the field up more, and boy it was good to see one go, two and then three and four. Clinching the championship was huge. It puts us in a great spot.”

Missouri State is 9-0 in conference play with one game remaining.

The Bears have won 12 straight games and have outscored their opponents 26-5 during that span.

The regular season concludes with a trip to Loyola on Saturday and then it’s on tot he conference tournament semifinals, which the Bears will host.