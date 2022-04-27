SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears were looking for their fifth straight win Wednesday night against St. Louis University.

And it’s 1-nothing Billikens when the Bears Grant Wood shoots the gap in left center, Drake Baldwin and Spencer Nivens both score it’s 2-one Missouri State.

But St. Louis loaded the bases in the second and Kyle Fitzgerald unloads them, a drive to left, over the bullpen and gone, a grand slam, 5-2 Billikens.

Missouri State staged another late rally, bottom of the fourth Dakota Kotowski takes this deep to straight away center, his 19th of the season, that made it 5-4, the Bears took the lead in the sixth and Missouri State wins it’s fifth straight game 13-5.