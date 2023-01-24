SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears were looking for their second season sweep of the conference season Tuesday night.

In our Bear Nation report, Mo State hosted Illinois-Chicago.

The Bears were starting the second half of the conference season.

This is the first time Illinois-Chicago has been in Springfield in 33 years.

And the Flames have never won here.

Quick start for Jonathan Mogbo, he pokes the ball loose, then gets it back for the slam dunk, it’s 2-0 Bears.

Then James Graham, back after a month with an injury, drops a three, it’s 18-18.

Alston Mason with the ally-oop dunk to Mogbo, Bears up 21-20.

But the Flames would catch fire, Phillip Skoval with the corner three, it’s 30-29 Illinois-Chicago.

They led at halftime, second half, Chance Moore tips the ball loose, back to Mogbo for another slam dunk, it’s 44-43 Bears.

But the Flames rallied again, and again it’s Skoval for the three, it’s 56-54 Illinois-Chicago.

50 seconds left in regulation and it’s Chance Moore with the clutch three, Bears back in front by two.

Alston Mason led the Bears with 19 points and Missouri State wins 63-59.