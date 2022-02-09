DES MOINES, Ia–The Missouri State Bears returned to the Knapp Center in Des Moines for the first time in two years Wednesday night.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State was looking for a season series sweep of Drake.

It was a battle for third place in the Valley.

And Drake with the early defense, they force the turnover, and Garrett Sturtz with the layup, it’s a 6-nothing Bulldog start.

But Missouri State battles back, Isiaih Mosley with the jumper we’re tied at ten.

Then the Bears inside to Gaige Prim with the hook it’s 14-14.

Drake attacking the rim, this is Tank Hemphill with the slam dunk it’s 18-14 Bulldogs.

Prim back the other way, with a three pointer, it’s 23-22 Bears back on top.

Drake led at the half, then built it in the second half, the Bulldogs get the steal, then move it to Sturtz again for the hoop, Bulldogs by six.

Missouri State battled back again, Mosley feeds Jaylen Minnett in the corner, the three it’s 40-40.

Drake moved back in front, the ally opp to Hemphill with another slam dunk, it’s another six point Bulldog lead.

Missouri State battled back a third time, Prim with another hook shot, this ties it up at 58, Prim led all scorers with 21 points.

The Bears made their free throws late and get the win and grab third place with a 66-62 win.