SPRINGFIELD–The last time Missouri State and North Dakota State met on the gridiron was two years ago, when the Bears had the Bison on the ropes in Fargo, until this late touchdown grab helped NDSU narrowly win, 27-20.

Fast forward to this afternoon, when the two teams got re-aquainted. Except this time around, there’d be no need for late game drama.

Ryan Beard and the Bears, back at home for just the second time this season, with Jordan Pachot under center for the second game in a row since Jacob Clark will miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. And look who made a visit to Plaster Stadium?! NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. On hand to see his son Terique face North Dakota State.

Bison opened with possession, and on the 9th play of the drive, Cam Miller airs this out to his 6’7 big play receiver Zack Mathis who comes up with the grab. He was a headache all day for the defense.

Second Bison possession, on 1st-and-goal from the 9, Miller uses his legs to scramble toward the goal line and that’s 6 more. Two drives, Two touchdowns. 14-zip NDSU.

So, finally it’s the Bears turn to make some noise in this highlight and on MSU’s 3rd possession, Pachot hooks up with Raylen Sharpe and Sharpe nearly goes the distance, but a gain of 36 ain’t too bad either.

Three plays later, that duo strikes again as Pachot fires a pill to Sharpe in the endzone. 21-yard touchdown brings the Bears within 7.

Midway through the 2nd, Bison go for it on 4th-and-1 up 21-7, but they don’t get it! Bears defense stands tall! Momentum wearing maroon and white.

However, MSU couldn’t turn that into points and then right before halftime, Miller delivers the backbreaker with this 33-yard touchdown pass to Mathis. Mathis had 6 grabs for 160 yards and 2 scores. Missouri State committed 4 turnovers and loses 38-10 to drop it’s fourth game in the first five weeks of the season.

“Ya, the schedule is tough, we’ve played ranked team after ranked team after ranked team,” said Bears Head Coach Ryan Beard. “But again, I told the guys in there, no one’s gonna come bail you out. There’s no one that’s gonna show up magically and save you. We have to save ourselves and play hard for each other and practice and get better in some phase.”

“Losing’s just winning in disguise I feel like, and you learn from everything,” said Bears wide receiver Raylen Sharpe. “I think we just gotta step up and we don’t like losing. The feeling’s not good, it’s not healthy. So, you get to start winning you feel a lot better.”