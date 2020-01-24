Bears batter Valpo, win back to back Valley games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears were looking to do something they have not done all season, Thursday night.

Lace together back to back Valley conference wins.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State hosted Valparaiso.

Both teams are 3-and-3 in the conference.

Keandre Cook was back in the starting lineup, he splashes this three, it’s 5-nothing Bears.

Then Cook’s first shot is off the mark, he follows it up, gets the putback, it’s 12-4.

Josh Hall throws the ball away, then gets it back with the block in the backcourt, and the hoop, Missouri State up 17-7.

Black would heat up from the perimeter, a corner three, it’s 23-14 Bears.

Then the freshman from Rock Bridge with a step back two, Bears up 36-16.

It was a 20 point halftime lead.

Second half, more Josh Hall, the three, 42-21 Bears.

The Bears holding Valpo’s leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty to nothing, until midway through the second, it’s 42-26.

Four minutes left, Cook with the nice bounce pass to Gaige Prim off the glass, 54-42.

Then the Bears breaking the pressure to Cook for the slam dunk, Cook finished with 27 points, and Missouri State wins back to back Valley games 67-60.