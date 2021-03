SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Baseball (4-1) claimed victory in its home opener series with a Sunday rubber match win over Central Arkansas, 12-2.

The Bears tallied 15 hits and scored in six straight innings after trailing 2-0 in the 3rd inning.

Logan Wiley went 6.0 innings and allowing just three hits and posting four strikeouts to earn the win.

The Bears conclude their four game home stand Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. when they welcome No. 20 Oklahoma to Hammons Field.